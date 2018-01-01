What is Caavo?
Caavo is the first smart home entertainment system to unify all your devices, apps and content into a single experience. With a central hub, simple voice remote, and unassuming interface, Caavo makes it easy for everyone in your home to find and watch all their favorite content.
How Caavo Works
Plug everything — cable or satellite, streaming boxes or sticks, gaming consoles, DVD and Blu-ray players — into Caavo’s eight HDMI inputs and connect to your TV. From there, Caavo does the rest. It automatically knows which device to use, searches all your apps, finds what you want, and plays it.