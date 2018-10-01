Free & Fast Shipping | 1 Year Warranty | Easy Returns
Control Center +
Universal Remote
The first universal remote designed to simplify everything connected to your TV. With an intelligent 4-port HDMI switch, you can connect up to 4 entertainment devices + Sound Bar/AVR for a seamless entertainment experience. Compatible with Alexa and Google, this one-remote solution with voice control is easy for everyone in the family to use.
Compatible with:
and more!
"This is finally a universal remote to be excited about."
"The Control Center melds inputs (including Bluetooth, HDMI-CEC, infrared and networking) with voice control and cloud smarts to find the material you're looking for across apps and play it on the device you need."
"Control Center promises to not only put a living room’s worth of electronics at your command but to make them cooperate like never before."
“The Caavo remote kinda pulls a Highlander and becomes the only remote you use. No, it doesn’t destroy your remotes in an epic Battle Royale, it just turns them into irrelevant clutter.”
"Here is the highest praise I can give a tech product: I like the Caavo Control Center universal remote control so much that I bought one for my parents. Two, actually."
"Unlike any Harmony clicker, Caavo supports voice commands. Saying 'Watch Ozark,' for example, turns on the system, switches inputs appropriately, launches Netflix on your preferred device and begins playing the show."
Control everything connected to your TV with one remote.
The World's Smartest 4K HDMI Switch
+ Intuitive Universal Remote.
Game Changing Control of your Streaming Experience
I highly recommend this for anyone looking for both simpler and fuller viewing experience.
@mabelloc123, caavo.com
Caavo is my TV's new BFF
My time is better spent enjoying the shows I want to watch rather than wasting time looking for them everywhere.
@EpicSportsFan, caavo.com
Amazing!
I had never heard of Caavo and took a chance to see if it would solve our problems of multiple remotes and HDMI switches. I am glad I did!
@Trent1010, caavo.com
NO REMOTE CLUTTER
FAMILY FRIENDLY
WORKS with VOICE ASSISTANTS
SIMPLE SETUP
All your content.
All in one place.
Seamlessly switch between all your apps and devices.
Ask & Receive
Get straight to the show using only your voice.
Just say the name of a series, TV channel, movie, actor or YouTube video - and Control Center takes you there. Works with Alexa and Google Home so you don’t have to lift a finger.
True Universal Search
Get straight to the show.
One Command.
Just say the name of a series, TV channel, movie, actor or YouTube video and Control Center will automatically take you there.
One Search.
Search results, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and iTunes are listed together, so with ONE search you can see if a show or movie is available in your content library.
Universal Voice Control
What's in the Box:
Getting Started is Easy.
STEP 1
Connect everything to Control Center and hook it up to your TV
STEP 2
Turn on your TV and follow the setup instructions on-screen
STEP 3
Create your Caavo account and select a Service Plan
Caavo Service Plan
Enjoy features including voice commands, Watch page & Simple Universal Search with the Caavo Service Plan. First 45 days free.
+ True universal search
+ Get straight to what you want to watch with content deep linking
+ Launch content on local apps
+ Create personal lists in My Lists
+ Select and launch your apps
+ Access editorial content guides in For Your Consideration
+ View community-generated lists in Crowd Surfing
+ Privacy features with Caavo Cache
$1.99 / month
$19.99 / year
$59.99 / lifetime
Flexible Pricing Options
Tech Specs
Size
Main Unit: 263 x 150 x 35 mm
Remote Control: 38 x 174 x 22 mm
Packaging: 290 x 238 x 81 mm
Weight
Main Unit: 1.0 kg
Remote Control: 0.1 kg
Packaging: 2.0 kg
Supported Formats
Audio:
PCM, up to 8 Channels, 24 bits, up to 192kHz
Dolby Digital, Dolby, Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos
DTS and DTS-HD Master Audio
Video:
max RGB/YUV444/YUV422/YUV420 4K (3840x2160) 10-bit at 60Hz
HDR pass-through (HDR 10)
Main Unit
HDMI 4 inputs, 1 output, HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2
3.5mm IR out
Power Adaptor: 110-240V 50-60Hz AC. Draws up to 700mA; DC 12v 2A
Ethernet: 100Mbps
Wireless: 2.4 and 5 GHz (802.11 2x2 ac) and Bluetooth 4.0
Remote Control
Range: 6m-12m
Connection: Bluetooth LE
Batteries included: 2xAAA
Spotlight HDMI Cable
Connects to any device with HDMI output and supports all HDMI 2.0b (18Gbps) resolutions, audio formats.
Resolution: 4K@60 (2160p) UHD Video
HDR formats: HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Advanced audio formats: up to 32 audio channels, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X
Ethernet over HDMI, Audio Return Channel (ARC), HDMI-CEC
Connect Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox, PS4, PS3, PC and other devices with HDMI output to Caavo and/or 4K TV, projectors, A/V Receiver, etc.
Braided cord (28AWG)
Aluminum alloy machined outer mold and premium cloth cover Nickel-plated connectors and gold-flash connector pins
Copper foil shielding to prevent interference and signal degradation Visually-appealing diagnostic LED lighting
